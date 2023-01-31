Home States Odisha

Odisha school headmistress shifted after residents stage road blockade

The protestors along with Baripada BJP MLA Prakash Soren staged the road blockade at Karanjia on the day alleging that KVBV’s headmistress Manasi Sethy misbehaved with them.

Published: 31st January 2023 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Locals block road at Karanjia under Shakuntala block on Monday I EXPRESS

Locals block road at Karanjia under Shakuntala block on Monday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Vehicular traffic remained disrupted for almost three hours on Baripada-Udala road of Mayurbhanj district on Monday after residents of Paikabasa village blocked the route demanding immediate transfer of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya’s (KVBV) headmistress.

The protestors along with Baripada BJP MLA Prakash Soren staged the road blockade at Karanjia on the day alleging that KVBV’s headmistress Manasi Sethy misbehaved with them. They said the students of KVBV had recently requested her to allow them to attend the Saraswati puja function that was being held at Harishchandrapur government high school but Sethy allegedly denied.

Later on the day when the parents asked her the reason for her refusal, she did not cite any cause but allegedly argued with them. Displeased over her misbehaviour, the guardians staged protest demanding her immediate transfer. Meanwhile, on getting information, district education officer Naba Kishore Giri, Baripada Sadar IIC Madhumita Mohanty and zilla parishad president Bharati Hansdah reached the protest site. Giri said the agitators called off the protest after a notice regarding Sethy’s transfer was issued from the district education office. “The headmistress has been transferred to Khuntapal high school here and a senior teacher of KVBV will take charge as the school principal here on,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vehicular traffic Prakash Soren Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp