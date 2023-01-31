Odisha school headmistress shifted after residents stage road blockade

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Vehicular traffic remained disrupted for almost three hours on Baripada-Udala road of Mayurbhanj district on Monday after residents of Paikabasa village blocked the route demanding immediate transfer of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya’s (KVBV) headmistress.

The protestors along with Baripada BJP MLA Prakash Soren staged the road blockade at Karanjia on the day alleging that KVBV’s headmistress Manasi Sethy misbehaved with them. They said the students of KVBV had recently requested her to allow them to attend the Saraswati puja function that was being held at Harishchandrapur government high school but Sethy allegedly denied.

Later on the day when the parents asked her the reason for her refusal, she did not cite any cause but allegedly argued with them. Displeased over her misbehaviour, the guardians staged protest demanding her immediate transfer. Meanwhile, on getting information, district education officer Naba Kishore Giri, Baripada Sadar IIC Madhumita Mohanty and zilla parishad president Bharati Hansdah reached the protest site. Giri said the agitators called off the protest after a notice regarding Sethy’s transfer was issued from the district education office. “The headmistress has been transferred to Khuntapal high school here and a senior teacher of KVBV will take charge as the school principal here on,” he added.

