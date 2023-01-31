Odisha: Special package of Rs 83.16 crore disbursed to 8.12 kendu leaf workers in 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The kendu leaf division of the Forest department will switch over to a technology-based mechanism for quicker disbursement of claims of kendu leaf workers. This was decided at the second meeting of the kendu leaf coordination committee held here under the chairmanship of chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

Principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF), kendu leaf, Pusa Zhule Mekro said that kendu leaf production of 2.77 lakh quintal has been achieved against the target of 2.78 lakh quintal in 2022. The production achieved is 99.8 per cent of the post collection target.

On working fund expenditure till January 2023, she apprised the committee that Rs 409.16 crore has already been utilised and another Rs 12.94 crore is likely to be spent during February and March.

She further informed that 2.19 lakh quintal has been sold fetching sale value of Rs 509.98 crore. The anticipated sale value for 2022 kendu leaf crop is Rs 570 crore and anticipated trade surplus is Rs 90 crore.

Mekro said that Rs 133.60 crore has been disbursed to kendu leaf beneficiaries during 2022 towards various welfare measures out of trade surplus of 2021 kendu leaf crop.

Besides, Rs 83.16 crore has been disbursed to 8.12 lakh pluckers, binders and seasonal staff as financial assistance towards special package announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently.

In 2021, out of 2.65 lakh quintal of kendu leaf procured, 2.63 lakh quintal has been sold with sale value of Rs 596.48 crore out of which Rs 92.18 crore has been disbursed to the beneficiaries.

A mobile app ‘KL Anukampa’ with the help of ORSAC will be launched within a month for filling of death claim cases.

A coffee table book will also be unveiled shortly highlighting the activities both at departmental level and by kendu leaf workers, she said.

