Odisha youth detained for outraging girl’s modesty

Korei police on Monday detained a youth for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 16-yearold girl and assaulting her physically in along with an accomplice at Kadama village of Jajpur district.

Published: 31st January 2023 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR:  Korei police on Monday detained a youth for allegedly outraging the modesty of a 16-yearold girl and assaulting her physically in along with an accomplice at Kadama village of Jajpur district. The girl, who sustained multiple injuries on her face and body in the assault is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.

The incident came to fore after the victim’s mother filed a complaint with Korei police on the day. As per the complaint, the girl was returning home from a fair in a nearby village on Sunday night when the two youths, one from Kadama and the other from Routpada molested her. When the girl resisted, the youths assaulted her.

After the girl did not return home till midnight, her family members and neighbours started a search and found her at a farm. They rushed her to the district headquarters hospital from where she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after her condition deteriorated. Her condition is stable, said police.

Jajpur SP Vinit Agrawal sent a police team to the district headquarters hospital and also facilitated shifting of the victim to Cuttack. “Basing on a report, we have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act. We have detained one of the youths and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other,” the SP said.

