Orissa High Court irked over no progress in trial of Lathore SC atrocity case

The bench directed the IIC to file his affidavit not later than April 10 and fixed April 13 for further consideration of the matter.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday called for reports from the sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM), Patnagarh “explaining why trials have not progressed” in the four cases registered over 10 years ago regarding atrocities against the entire scheduled caste community by upper caste people in Lathore village in Balangir district.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice M S Raman also directed the IIC of Khaparakhole police station to mention in an affidavit “the dates in which he proposes to have the prosecution witnesses examined and the outer timeline within which the trial will be completed”.

The bench directed the IIC to file his affidavit not later than April 10 and fixed April 13 for further consideration of the matter. The court issued the direction after perusal of an affidavit filed by the IIC. However, the court was irked as it was evident from the IIC’s affidavit that one case is pending before the SDJM, Patnagarh.

