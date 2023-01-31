Rourkela stresses food quality, hygiene

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The local administration has been laying stress on securing Food Safety & Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) certification along with improving street food quality and hygiene in Rourkela city. The campaign to ensure food safety and standard was given a fresh impetus since last month in view of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 which concluded recently.

Last month, the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) in association with Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) conducted a three-day Eat Right Street Food fair in which 27 food vendors with FSSAI certifications were allowed to participate.

The RSCL also recently introduced a monthly Street Food Super Star competition. Establishments having FSSAI certification, trained in food safety, preparing food in hygienic environment, properly storing and handling food during preparation and serving and not using non-food grade plastics, printed papers, chemicals and colours are eligible to participate in the contest.

RMC sources said as part of the competition, food safety teams of the RMC’s health unit would visit establishments of the participants and rate their performances. Sources said, canteens of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and JP Hospital have been certified by FSSAI as Eat Right campuses. FSSAI has also issued Bhog certification to Tarini temple and the local Gurudwara.

The city has 95 hotels and restaurants and till now 4,553 street food vendors have been registered and issued food licences. Around 700 street food vendors and personnel of 30 food manufacturing and 143 retail and distribution units have been trained on food safety and standard so far. This apart, hygiene audit of 60 hotels, restaurants and sweets shops have been conducted and appropriate action taken.

Enforcement against food adulteration would continue with strengthening of surveillance, hygiene audits and awareness. Sundargarh chief district medical & public health officer Dr SK Mishra said in larger public interest the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department has been enforcing the provisions of the Food Safety and Standard (FSS) Act, 2006 with renewed vigour amid adequate posting of food safety officers.

He said for a sustained campaign to ensure food safety and standard in urban and rural pockets the food safety officers and support staff have been trained on FSS Act and supplied with adequate chemicals and testing kits. In Sundargarh town, roadside food vendors have been asked to display compliance on 20 points to help buyers check for any deficiency.

ROURKELA: The local administration has been laying stress on securing Food Safety & Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) certification along with improving street food quality and hygiene in Rourkela city. The campaign to ensure food safety and standard was given a fresh impetus since last month in view of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 which concluded recently. Last month, the Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) in association with Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) conducted a three-day Eat Right Street Food fair in which 27 food vendors with FSSAI certifications were allowed to participate. The RSCL also recently introduced a monthly Street Food Super Star competition. Establishments having FSSAI certification, trained in food safety, preparing food in hygienic environment, properly storing and handling food during preparation and serving and not using non-food grade plastics, printed papers, chemicals and colours are eligible to participate in the contest. RMC sources said as part of the competition, food safety teams of the RMC’s health unit would visit establishments of the participants and rate their performances. Sources said, canteens of Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) and JP Hospital have been certified by FSSAI as Eat Right campuses. FSSAI has also issued Bhog certification to Tarini temple and the local Gurudwara. The city has 95 hotels and restaurants and till now 4,553 street food vendors have been registered and issued food licences. Around 700 street food vendors and personnel of 30 food manufacturing and 143 retail and distribution units have been trained on food safety and standard so far. This apart, hygiene audit of 60 hotels, restaurants and sweets shops have been conducted and appropriate action taken. Enforcement against food adulteration would continue with strengthening of surveillance, hygiene audits and awareness. Sundargarh chief district medical & public health officer Dr SK Mishra said in larger public interest the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department has been enforcing the provisions of the Food Safety and Standard (FSS) Act, 2006 with renewed vigour amid adequate posting of food safety officers. He said for a sustained campaign to ensure food safety and standard in urban and rural pockets the food safety officers and support staff have been trained on FSS Act and supplied with adequate chemicals and testing kits. In Sundargarh town, roadside food vendors have been asked to display compliance on 20 points to help buyers check for any deficiency.