VVIP security to be reviewed in Odisha after health minister's death

Odisha government will comprehensively review the security provided to all the VVIPs, including top functionaries of the state.

Published: 31st January 2023 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Mortal remains of Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das being taken for last rites during his funeral, in Jharsuguda district. (Photo | PTI)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government will comprehensively review the security provided to all the VVIPs, including top functionaries of the state. A day after health minister Naba Kishore Das was shot dead in full public glare in Jharsuguda district’s Brajrajnagar by an assistant sub-inspector of police, official sources said the government is reviewing the security arrangements.

“We will take stock of the situation to analyse what went wrong and to ensure such an incident never recur,” Director General of Police Sunil Kumar Bansal told The New Indian Express. The State Security Committee takes a call on the security of VVIPs. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s security is managed by the Special Branch, while Commissionerate Police makes arrangements for Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

Sources said there are about 200 people in Odisha who are provided different levels of security like X,Y, Z and Z+ considering their respective threat perceptions. The CM is provided Z+ security which includes officers in uniforms and plain clothes. “The security arrangements of the VVIPs are decided after a lot of deliberations. We will review the existing arrangement,” said the DGP.

Police sources said there may not be major changes in the security provided to the CM but the existing arrangements made for him are likely to be looked into afresh.

Currently, ministers, MLA s and other people under the protected category are being provided security by Odisha Police. At least one personal security officer has been provided to each MLA and the strength is more for the legislators of Naxals hit districts, sources added.

