April 2024 deadline for Jaipur-Katikata bridge in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set a target to complete the Jaipur- Katikata bridge on Mahanadi river in Jagatsinghpur district by April, 2024. This was informed by 5T secretary VK Pandian during his visit to Jagatsinghpur district on Friday. Pandian visited the construction site of the bridge at Raghunathpur block of the district and reviewed its progress.

He emphasised on its timely completion. The bridge will provide improved connectivity to the people of the district. The 5T secretary later visited the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and interacted with patients, reviewed the progress of ongoing works under AMA Hospital initiative and evaluated different its various facilities.

The ongoing works under the AMA hospital at DHH will be completed by December, 2023. Pandian further reviewed the ongoing developmental works under the ‘Integrated Development of Maa Sarala Temple’ at Kanakpur. He also interacted with sevayats, priests and local people for the beautification work of Gorakhpur temple and better facilities for pilgrims in Raghunathpur block.

He visited Panchasakha Dhyana Pitha at Dhyankud under Biridi Block and interacted with priests and locals regarding all-round development of the temple. Pandian also visited Bayanagram (craft village) at Jaipur in Raghunathpur block and interacted with the women weavers there. He also directed the district administration to prepare a plan for development with focus on latest technology, designs and marketing.

