Home States Odisha

April 2024 deadline for Jaipur-Katikata bridge in Odisha

He emphasised on its timely completion. The bridge will provide improved connectivity to the people of the district.

Published: 01st July 2023 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Pandian in Jagatsinghpur I EXPRESS

Pandian in Jagatsinghpur I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has set a target to complete the Jaipur- Katikata bridge on Mahanadi river in Jagatsinghpur district by April, 2024. This was informed by 5T secretary VK Pandian during his visit to Jagatsinghpur district on Friday. Pandian visited the construction site of the bridge at Raghunathpur block of the district and reviewed its progress.

He emphasised on its timely completion. The bridge will provide improved connectivity to the people of the district. The 5T secretary later visited the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and interacted with patients, reviewed the progress of ongoing works under AMA Hospital initiative and evaluated different its various facilities.

The ongoing works under the AMA hospital at DHH will be completed by December, 2023. Pandian further reviewed the ongoing developmental works under the ‘Integrated Development of Maa Sarala Temple’ at Kanakpur. He also interacted with sevayats, priests and local people for the beautification work of Gorakhpur temple and better facilities for pilgrims in Raghunathpur block.

He visited Panchasakha Dhyana Pitha at Dhyankud under Biridi Block and interacted with priests and locals regarding all-round development of the temple. Pandian also visited Bayanagram (craft village) at Jaipur in Raghunathpur block and interacted with the women weavers there. He also directed the district administration to prepare a plan for development with focus on latest technology, designs and marketing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaipur- Katikata bridge Odisha Govt
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp