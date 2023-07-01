Crackdown on illegal sale of seeds and fertilisers in Odisha

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: The Agriculture department has launched a crackdown on traders across the district to check the distribution of unauthorised seeds and fertilisers. The crackdown started last week as a team of officials led by the agriculture development officer of Khariar along with the additional tehsildar and fertiliser and seed inspectors raided the sale points of traders.

Sources said two sale points in Bargaon village, one in Sinapali block headquarters and another in Komna were raided. A total of 66.66 quintal of private paddy seeds of 32 varieties were seized as the traders could not produce any valid licenses. Similarly, around 19 quintal of fertilisers were seized from these outlets.

Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Himansu Mohapatra said the raids were carried out to ensure supply of quality inputs to farmers. The authorised dealers in the district have been approved to sell seeds of a few particular companies.

However, some unscrupulous traders have been selling seeds of several other companies under one license. “Earlier, we had asked them to apply for requisite licenses if they are willing to sell other seeds. However, many traders continued to sell seeds and fertilisers without valid license following which the crackdown was launched. The raiding teams inspected the traders’ shops and godowns and also verified their registers.

The seized stock has been handed over to Sinapali PACS and appropriate action taken against the traders,” the CDAO informed. Official sources said at least five traders have been booked for violation. While three were served show cause notices, two have been asked to stop sale immediately. This apart, a seed license issued during 2021 for Agraza seeds has also been cancelled. Mohapatra said the detailed report and FIR in this regard will be submitted to the Nuapada collector on Saturday. The enforcements will be strengthened and more raids carried out in the coming week, he added.

