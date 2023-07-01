Dhabaleswar temple out of bounds as river washes road away

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A sudden rise in the water level of Mahanadi river water following the recent spell of rains washed away the fair weather road leading to Dhabaleswar temple, rendering the shrine inaccessible for devotees.

Sources said the road is now submerged under 2-3 feet deep water. The famous Shiva temple draws scores of devotees every year. Earlier, they used to go to the shrine either by boats or through a suspension bridge which was constructed in 2006.

The suspension bridge was closed for public after detection of cracks by an expert team in October last year. The administration then constructed the fair weather road (pedestrian road) on the Mahanadi river bed to facilitate access for devotees.

Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said steps were being taken for making the new concrete bridge operational. “Construction of the concrete bridge is over and work on the approach road is underway. It is expected to be completed within the next two to three days following which devotees can use the bridge to reach the shrine,” he said.

