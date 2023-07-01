DNA reports finally arrive, six bodies from Odisha train tragedy handed over to kin

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After waiting for nearly a month, Ajit Bauri of Purulia finally received his 32-year-old son Samir’s body on Friday. The body had been stored in a refrigerated container at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar since the train mishap at Bahanaga Bazar on June 2.

Samir, a contract labourer, was one of the 293 passengers killed in the train crash. His body was among 81 unidentified ones preserved by AIIMS for identification. Ajit, who has stayed put in a guest house here since June 6, was handed over the body after his DNA sample matched with that of Samir.

At about 11 pm on Thursday, he was informed that the cross-matching report had arrived. At the first instant, the news came as a relief as the endless wait for his son’s body was over, but then the realisation about the final confirmation of losing his child came crashing down on him. After spending a sleepless night, he received the body on Friday.

“Samir has left behind his wife and three kids. It is now my responsibility to raise them. I have already spent around Rs 12,000 here on searching for my son. I have borrowed Rs 8,000 from a local money lender. I will have to repay it and toil hard at this age to manage the family,” he said, breaking down in tears. Of the 81 unidentified bodies, the railway authorities have received DNA cross-matching reports of 29 bodies.

Ex-gratia to be given to legal heirs only

The railway police in coordination with CBI, railway and AIIMS officials handed over six bodies to their respective relatives after verification of documents and other formalities. While kin of five deceased were provided ex-gratia of `10 lakh each, the financial aid for one was withheld due to absence of legal heir.

Apart from the body of Samir, others whose bodies were handed over included Manas Maity (20) of Mustafapur in West Bengal, Bhim Choudhury (26) of Old Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Sujit Kumar (23) of Begusarai in Bihar, Suraj Kumar Rishi (21) of Purnia in Bihar and Brahmakant Choudhury of Futukisole in Mayurbhanj.

A railway official said the body disposal process has already begun in proper coordination to ensure that the train tragedy victims’ bodies are delivered at their doorstep with dignity. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) arranged separate ambulances to transport the bodies which were packed properly.

“Bodies can be handed over to relatives once DNA is matched. But ex-gratia is being paid only to legal heirs. In the absence of legal heirs at the time of receiving the body, the railways will hand it over at their respective homes,” said the official.

Indian Railways and the state government had decided for DNA profiling of bodies to prevent anomalies in identification as some deceased had more than one claimant and the process to recognise the bodies with the help of photographs led to chaotic situations.

However, more than 25 people from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal are still camping at a guest house here waiting for their DNA matching reports, which were sent to the central forensic science laboratory, New Delhi, in the second phase. So far, DNA samples have been drawn from 85 claimants.

