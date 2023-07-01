Drug addict held for raping mentally-ill woman in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Friday arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly raping a mentally-challenged woman on the pretext of showing her Bahuda Yatra in Dharmasala area. The accused is Dilu Dalei, a resident of Balabhadrapatana village under Bhabanipur panchayat.

Police said the accused is a drug addict. He is married and has two children. According to the FIR lodged by the victim’s father with Dharmasala police, the 20-year old woman went missing on Wednesday evening. Her family launched a frantic search and found her lying unconscious in a secluded area on the dry bed of Brahmani river the same night.

She was reportedly bleeding profusely. The woman was rushed to Dharmasala community health centre from where she was referred to the district headquarters hospital. On Thursday, she was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after her condition deteriorated.

During her treatment, the victim revealed before her family members that Dilu lured her on the pretext of showing her Bahuda Yatra when she was standing outside her house. He took her to the river bed and sexually assaulted her. Based on the complaint of the woman’s father, police registered a case and arrested Dilu. After conducting his medical examination, police produced him in court.

