Hirakud level rises as Chhattisgarh opens barrage gates

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The inflow of water increased significantly in Hirakud Dam Reservoir on Friday with the opening of all the 66 gates of Kalmabarrage in Chhattisgarh. At 6 pm, the inflow into Hirakud dam was 85,253 cusec while the outflow was 29,827 cusec of water including 28,959 cusec to power channel, 600 cusec for irrigation and 268 cusec to industry.

Besides, the upstream of the reservoir has received a rainfall of 5.81 mm while the downstream recorded 1.40 mm rain in the last 24 hours. Chief engineer of upper Mahanadi basin Ananda Charan Sahoo said though the inflow of water into Hirakud dam has increased, there is still sufficient storage space in the reservoir.

“The increase in inflow into Hirakud due to opening of the gates of Kalma barrage will not have any significant impact on the reservoir’s overall water level,” he said. At 6 pm, the water level of Hirakud dam stood at 604 ft against the full reservoir level of 630 ft, also considered the danger level.

Regarding the release of first floodwater from Hirakud dam, Sahoo said, “We are constantly monitoring the water level, but no decision has been taken in this regard yet. The Met department has predicted low-pressure induced rains next week. We will wait for it and take a call if any such situation arises.” Last year, the first floodwater was released from Hirakud dam on July 18. In 2021, the dam released the first floodwater on July 11.

