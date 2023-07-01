Home States Odisha

Odisha man awarded 5-year RI for raping minor

Public prosecutor Abhinna Pattnaik said on September 28, 2014, the convict went to the girl’s house and found her alone.

Published: 01st July 2023 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A court in Baripada on Friday sentenced a man of Moroda area to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl. The convict was identified as 58-year-old Sushanta Behera of Bhalukchua village within Moroda police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Public prosecutor Abhinna Pattnaik said on September 28, 2014, the convict went to the girl’s house and found her alone. He lured the minor girl to his house on pretext of buying her biscuits. He took her to his room and raped her.

Incidentally, Behera’s mother went to his room and on seeing her, the accused fled. The woman immediately took the minor home and informed her parents. The girl was taken to Moroda hospital for medical checkup.

The next day, the victim’s father lodged a complaint with Moroda police basing on which Behera was arrested. The court also imposed a fine of `5,000 on the convict. Failure to pay the fine will result in additional jail term of three months. Besides, the court directed the district legal services authority, Baripada to pay `1 lakh compensation to the victim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rigorous imprisonment rape Minor
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp