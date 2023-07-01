Odisha man awarded 5-year RI for raping minor

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A court in Baripada on Friday sentenced a man of Moroda area to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl. The convict was identified as 58-year-old Sushanta Behera of Bhalukchua village within Moroda police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

Public prosecutor Abhinna Pattnaik said on September 28, 2014, the convict went to the girl’s house and found her alone. He lured the minor girl to his house on pretext of buying her biscuits. He took her to his room and raped her.

Incidentally, Behera’s mother went to his room and on seeing her, the accused fled. The woman immediately took the minor home and informed her parents. The girl was taken to Moroda hospital for medical checkup.

The next day, the victim’s father lodged a complaint with Moroda police basing on which Behera was arrested. The court also imposed a fine of `5,000 on the convict. Failure to pay the fine will result in additional jail term of three months. Besides, the court directed the district legal services authority, Baripada to pay `1 lakh compensation to the victim.

