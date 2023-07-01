Prices of tomato, vegetables hit a new high in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The prices of tomato and other vegetables have a hit a new high in Jajpur district. While the price of tomato has crossed Rs 120 per kg, almost all vegetables are being sold over Rs 60 per kg in retail markets. Despite being available in abundance, pointed gourd, commonly known as ‘potala’ is being sold at Rs 60 per kg. Last month, it was priced at Rs 30-Rs 40 a kg.

Similarly, there has been a significant rise in the prices of beans and drumsticks. The retail price of beans, which was Rs 60-Rs 70 per kg last month, is now being sold at Rs 150 per kg. Drumstick was available at Rs 50- Rs 60 per kg in April, but now costs Rs 100-Rs 120 per kg.

Okra, which was previously sold at Rs 35-Rs 40 per kg, is now available for Rs 60. While the cost of brinjal has doubled, the prices of cabbage, bitter gourd, ridge gourd and pumpkin have also increased. Ginger and garlic have become costliest items in the market. Ginger is being sold at Rs 250-Rs 280 per kg while garlic is priced at Rs 200 per kg.

Green chilies were sold at Rs 80 per kg last month, but now its price has increased to Rs 200 per kg. Nalini Prava Devi, a homemaker, expressed concern over the soaring prices of tomato and vegetables. “Almost all the vegetables have become unaffordable. Last week, the price of tomato was between Rs 50 and Rs 60 per kg. Now, its price has doubled.

It is difficult for a middle class family to survive in this situation. The sudden increase in vegetable prices has affected our budget,” she complained. According to traders, tomato prices have witnessed an overnight jump. “The price of tomato is going up each day. We are helpless as traders have to buy it at a higher price and sell it accordingly,” said Kabuli Rath, a vegetable trader.

The district agriculture officials attributed the soaring prices of vegetables to multiple factors including a drop in supply and rains. “Tomatoes are being imported from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. A sudden drop in supply has increased its price. Besides, heavy rainfall has destroyed tomato crops,” said district agricultural officer Rajashree Behera.

JAJPUR: The prices of tomato and other vegetables have a hit a new high in Jajpur district. While the price of tomato has crossed Rs 120 per kg, almost all vegetables are being sold over Rs 60 per kg in retail markets. Despite being available in abundance, pointed gourd, commonly known as ‘potala’ is being sold at Rs 60 per kg. Last month, it was priced at Rs 30-Rs 40 a kg. Similarly, there has been a significant rise in the prices of beans and drumsticks. The retail price of beans, which was Rs 60-Rs 70 per kg last month, is now being sold at Rs 150 per kg. Drumstick was available at Rs 50- Rs 60 per kg in April, but now costs Rs 100-Rs 120 per kg. Okra, which was previously sold at Rs 35-Rs 40 per kg, is now available for Rs 60. While the cost of brinjal has doubled, the prices of cabbage, bitter gourd, ridge gourd and pumpkin have also increased. Ginger and garlic have become costliest items in the market. Ginger is being sold at Rs 250-Rs 280 per kg while garlic is priced at Rs 200 per kg.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Green chilies were sold at Rs 80 per kg last month, but now its price has increased to Rs 200 per kg. Nalini Prava Devi, a homemaker, expressed concern over the soaring prices of tomato and vegetables. “Almost all the vegetables have become unaffordable. Last week, the price of tomato was between Rs 50 and Rs 60 per kg. Now, its price has doubled. It is difficult for a middle class family to survive in this situation. The sudden increase in vegetable prices has affected our budget,” she complained. According to traders, tomato prices have witnessed an overnight jump. “The price of tomato is going up each day. We are helpless as traders have to buy it at a higher price and sell it accordingly,” said Kabuli Rath, a vegetable trader. The district agriculture officials attributed the soaring prices of vegetables to multiple factors including a drop in supply and rains. “Tomatoes are being imported from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. A sudden drop in supply has increased its price. Besides, heavy rainfall has destroyed tomato crops,” said district agricultural officer Rajashree Behera.