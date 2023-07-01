Home States Odisha

Ratna Bhandar opening: BJP at Orissa HC door again

The petition, filed by senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty, sought direction for inventory of all the valuables inside the treasury and necessary repair works inside it. 

Published: 01st July 2023 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Orissa High Court on Friday sought judicial intervention for opening of the inner Ratna Bhandar, the treasury of the Jagannath Temple in Puri. 
The petition, filed by senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty, sought direction for inventory of all the valuables inside the treasury and necessary repair works inside it. 

Mohanty alleged that the state government had not been preparing the latest directory with respect to the ornaments and valuables of the Shri Jagannath Temple as in the inner Ratna Bhandar and not undertaking necessary repair works despite its dilapidated condition. 

He further sought direction to constitute a high-power committee under the chairmanship of the Governor of Odisha or a sitting judge of the Orissa High Court to supervise preparation of the inventory of the ornaments and other jewellery of Lord Jagannath kept inside the Ratna Bhandar. 

He urged that the Ratna Bhandar be opened for taking up of the repair and construction work of its inner wall as per the letter of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and recommendation of the technical committee. The technical committee had recommended for immediate reconstruction and repair of the treasury but it fell on deaf ears, he submitted. 

Alleging the state government’s negligence and apathy in the matter, the petition further stated that though the ASI with whom the maintenance of the Shri Jagannath Temple is vested, has been writing to the state government and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to take up the repair works of the Ratna Bhandar, the latter have been adamant about not opening it.

Mohanty further sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the missing keys of the Ratna Bhandar and to fix individual responsibility for such loss to the treasury of Lord Jagannath. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court Ratna Bhandar Jagannath Temple
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp