Ratna Bhandar opening: BJP at Orissa HC door again

Express News Service

CUTTACK: A public interest litigation (PIL) filed in the Orissa High Court on Friday sought judicial intervention for opening of the inner Ratna Bhandar, the treasury of the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The petition, filed by senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty, sought direction for inventory of all the valuables inside the treasury and necessary repair works inside it.

Mohanty alleged that the state government had not been preparing the latest directory with respect to the ornaments and valuables of the Shri Jagannath Temple as in the inner Ratna Bhandar and not undertaking necessary repair works despite its dilapidated condition.

He further sought direction to constitute a high-power committee under the chairmanship of the Governor of Odisha or a sitting judge of the Orissa High Court to supervise preparation of the inventory of the ornaments and other jewellery of Lord Jagannath kept inside the Ratna Bhandar.

He urged that the Ratna Bhandar be opened for taking up of the repair and construction work of its inner wall as per the letter of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and recommendation of the technical committee. The technical committee had recommended for immediate reconstruction and repair of the treasury but it fell on deaf ears, he submitted.

Alleging the state government’s negligence and apathy in the matter, the petition further stated that though the ASI with whom the maintenance of the Shri Jagannath Temple is vested, has been writing to the state government and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to take up the repair works of the Ratna Bhandar, the latter have been adamant about not opening it.

Mohanty further sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the missing keys of the Ratna Bhandar and to fix individual responsibility for such loss to the treasury of Lord Jagannath.

