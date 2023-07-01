Home States Odisha

Woman dies after falling into septic tank in Cuttack’s Jobra 

A 58-year-old woman died after falling into a septic tank and crushed under a pile of stone chips while plucking flowers at Chuna Bhati Gali in Jobra here on Friday morning. 

Published: 01st July 2023 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Fire personnel removing the rubble to recover the body from the tank | Express

Fire personnel removing the rubble to recover the body from the tank | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  A 58-year-old woman died after falling into a septic tank and crushed under a pile of stone chips while plucking flowers at Chuna Bhati Gali in Jobra here on Friday morning. 

The deceased Jayashree Rout had reportedly climbed up the stone chips heap to pluck flowers in the backyard of her house when she slipped and fell on the damaged concrete slab cover of the septic tank.

Unable to bear her weight, the stone slab caved in and the woman fell into the tank. The stone chips also slid and buried her in the tank. The incident went unnoticed for about an hour. Later on searching, her family members traced her body inside the tank after noticing her hand under the stones.  They claimed that the septic tank was unused and in a dilapidated condition. 

On being informed, fire services personnel from Chauliaganj fire station reached the spot and recovered the body. She was then taken to the SCB medical college and hospital where she was declared received dead.  Fire officer Bikash Kumar Sahoo said they got information of the incident at 6.30 am.

“Though the family members claimed that they weren’t using the septic tank, we found water and faeces in it. Since the woman was buried under a huge pile of stone chips, we had to manually remove them using a spade. It took us around 45 minutes to recover her body from the tank,” he added.

Jayashree was the wife of Manoranjan Rout, a retired government employee. While her body was handed to the family after postmortem, an unnatural death case was registered at the Malgodown police station.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
woman dies septic tank Jobra
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp