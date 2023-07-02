Bargarh Businessman on an education drive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Many people his age have retired but 72-year-old Jhasketan Meher of Bargarh is only working harder. The septuagenarian wants to earn more money to build libraries and educate poor children in his educationally backward district.

A trader of construction materials and fertilisers, Meher has been leading a simple life just so that he can save enough for the cause of education. In fact, in his house in Bairakhpali village of Bargarh, one can find more piles of books stacked in rows than furniture.

In the last four decades, he has built libraries in higher secondary schools at Tentelpali, Katapali, Talpadar, and Bijepur besides at Kharamunda, Jalpali, Bairakhpali and Gandapali high schools. But that is not all. Meher, who went to school but could not clear the matriculation examination, has also been providing books of all genres, reference and practice books to college students, and subject matter and story books and children’s magazines to underprivileged students at various schools every academic year.

Inspired by his father Kailash Meher, he has been doing so for the last four decades with a belief that education can change the face of the district. “My father was an education champion. He couldn’t study but had donated our ancestral lands in the district to open schools. My father’s last wish was to eradicate illiteracy from our village and I am trying to fulfil his dream,” said Meher, who is fondly called the ‘Book Man of Bargarh’ by locals. Even when his four children were studying, he saved money to donate books, albeit on a small scale. And now when they are settled, he saves every penny from his business to help schools build libraries and continues to provide books to students who cannot afford them.

After the death of his parents 10 years back, Meher opened Padmalaya Kailash Meher Foundation, named after them, through which he has also been extending financial help to poor school students. But he is not alone in this social drive. His entire family including his three sons and two brothers contribute to the cause.

“Initially, the distribution of books was limited to schools. When I started this drive, I visited several schools in the district and realised that poor students did not have books to read or copies to write,” he recalled. Five years back, Meher started working for poor college students. He began by distributing 450 books to students of Women’s College at Kantapali and now he plans to give another 1,000 books to the college students and strengthen the institution’s library.

Being someone who believes that the progress of any society is possible through education, Meher wants to set up libraries in every panchayat of the district. “I could not study well because money was always a concern at my home and my father had to feed a five-member family. Now that I have money, I want to make sure that poor children in this area do not give up on education because of lack of funds,” he said.

