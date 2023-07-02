IIM Sambalpur convocation: 322 students receive degrees  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As many as 322 students comprising both 6th and 7th batch of IIM Sambalpur received their degrees during the convocation ceremony held on the premises of the institution’s new campus at Basantpur area here on Saturday.

While Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal graced the occasion as the chief guest, managing director of JP Morgan Chase Ltd Sukanyya Misra was the guest of honour. Meanwhile, chairperson, Board of Governors, IIM Sambalpur and Salesforce India Arundhati Bhattacharya presided over the meeting.

Speaking to the graduating students Bhattacharya said, “Excellence is not a singular act, but a habit,” and appealed to them to become the architects of the new era.

"Perfect harmony between Man and Nature is required for sustainable management of this planet earth," said Hon'ble Governor gracing 6th and 7th annual convocation of Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur today. @iim_sambalpur pic.twitter.com/8xBSTSnPEP — Governor Odisha (@GovernorOdisha) July 1, 2023

“Today, as we stand at the precipice of a world increasingly shaped by innovation and technology, it is your responsibility as graduates of IIM Sambalpur to not just thrive in the new era, but to be its architects also,” Bhattacharya added.

Urging upon the students to be the change they want to see in the world, she encouraged them to reject mediocrity, and to strive to make a positive impact. Bhattacharya further reminded the students that the future lies in their hands and urged them to embrace it with open heart and mind.

Speaking of the students’ phenomenal performance during placements, director of IIM Sambalpur Mahadeo Jaiswal said this year the institution recorded a remarkable 100 per cent placement with the highest package of Rs 64.61 lakh per annum (domestic) and Rs 64.15 lakh per annum (international). “This is an extraordinary achievement,” he added.

Apart from the faculties, staff and students, several other dignitaries attended the convocation. Many students were also awarded gold medals for their scholastic performance during their respective academic sessions.

