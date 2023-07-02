Man arrested for raping minor girl in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor girl at a village within Aul police limits of Kendrapara district. The accused was identified as Dilip Sethi.

On Friday evening, some locals spotted the girl lying in an unconscious state at an isolated place in the village and informed her uncle. She was then taken to the Aul community health centre for treatment.

As per the complaint filed by the survivor’s uncle, Sethi had reportedly lured the girl with jamun (Indian Blackberry) to an isolated place and raped her. He had reportedly also beaten her up and dragged her on the ground causing severe injuries on her shoulders. He then threatened to kill her if she informed the matter to anyone.

Acting on the FIR, the accused was arrested under sections 376 AB, 294, 341 and 506 of the IPC and sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012. Aul IIC Dilip Sahoo said the accused reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. “Medical examination of the survivor confirmed rape. The accused was produced in court and remanded in custody,” he added.

KENDRAPARA: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor girl at a village within Aul police limits of Kendrapara district. The accused was identified as Dilip Sethi. On Friday evening, some locals spotted the girl lying in an unconscious state at an isolated place in the village and informed her uncle. She was then taken to the Aul community health centre for treatment. As per the complaint filed by the survivor’s uncle, Sethi had reportedly lured the girl with jamun (Indian Blackberry) to an isolated place and raped her. He had reportedly also beaten her up and dragged her on the ground causing severe injuries on her shoulders. He then threatened to kill her if she informed the matter to anyone. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Acting on the FIR, the accused was arrested under sections 376 AB, 294, 341 and 506 of the IPC and sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012. Aul IIC Dilip Sahoo said the accused reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. “Medical examination of the survivor confirmed rape. The accused was produced in court and remanded in custody,” he added.