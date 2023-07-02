Home States Odisha

Man arrested for raping minor girl in Odisha

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor girl at a village within Aul police limits of Kendrapara district. 

Published: 02nd July 2023 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault, Child Abuse

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping a minor girl at a village within Aul police limits of Kendrapara district. The accused was identified as Dilip Sethi. 

On Friday evening, some locals spotted the girl lying in an unconscious state at an isolated place in the village and informed her uncle. She was then taken to the Aul community health centre for treatment.

As per the complaint filed by the survivor’s uncle, Sethi had reportedly lured the girl with jamun (Indian Blackberry) to an isolated place and raped her. He had reportedly also beaten her up and dragged her on the ground causing severe injuries on her shoulders. He then threatened to kill her if she informed the matter to anyone. 

Acting on the FIR, the accused was arrested under sections 376 AB, 294, 341 and 506 of the IPC and sections 4 and 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012. Aul IIC Dilip Sahoo said the accused reportedly confessed to the crime during interrogation. “Medical examination of the survivor confirmed rape. The accused was produced in court and remanded in custody,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Minor rape case Kendrapara
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp