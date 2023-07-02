Home States Odisha

Odisha posts 10 per cent rise in collection of GST in June

Tax revenue was Rs 4,379.98 crore last month against Rs 3,965.28 crore in same month of 2022

Published: 02nd July 2023 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2023 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

GST Council

Image used for representational purposes only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha has posted around 10.46 per cent growth in gross GST collection in June as compared to the same month of the previous year. The tax revenue was Rs 4,379.98 crore last month against Rs 3,965.28 crore in June 2022.

The state recorded a 7.6 per cent growth in progressive gross GST collection in the first quarter of the financial year. The collection during the April-June period stood at Rs 13,813.44 crore as compared to Rs 12,831.26 crore last year.  

However, the total revenue (consisting of state GST and IGST settlement) to be retained by the state has recorded a growth of 25.13 per cent in June. The state retained Rs 1,732.49 crore last month as against Rs 1,384.59 crore it had got in the same month last year. The growth was 30.28 per cent in May.

With a growth of 30.13 per cent, the progressive collection to be retained by the state till June this year stood at Rs 5,661.97 crore. Of the total GST collection during the April-June period last year, the state had retained Rs 4,350.88 crore.

The total collection under all acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT and GST, Odisha including GST, VAT, entry tax and professional tax was Rs 2,865.01 crore last month. The growth was around 13.84 per cent as the collection in the same month last year was Rs 2,516.81 crore.

The state had generated 18.79 lakh waybills in June this year as compared to 15.33 lakh during the corresponding period last year recording a growth of 22.56 per cent and reflecting the buoyancy in the economic sector, said a release issued by the GST Commissionerate.

Odisha has been witnessing a healthy trend in total GST collection under all acts since the beginning of the fiscal as compared to the previous year. The collection was Rs 2,545 crore in April, Rs 2,516 crore in May and `2,865 crore in June.

