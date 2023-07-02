One held for BJD leader’s death in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: After around ten days of frantic search, K Nuagaon police arrested the accused in the death of BJD leader in Digapahandi block Lalit Mohan Mahapatra from Brajrajnagar railway station on Friday.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the accused Ramakrishna Mishra was apprehended from the Haridwar-Puri Kalinga Utkal Express train. He was returning from Haridwar where he had fled soon after the incident, he said.

As per police, on June 20, a scuffle ensued between deceased Mahapatra and accused Mishra, both belonging to Khamarigaon, near Sankarkhali Chhaka over political animosity. On the intervention of locals, both were pacified and parted ways. Later when Mahapatra was returning to his village on his motorcycle, Mishra chased him in his car and reportedly hit the victim’s bike.

As a result of the force, the bike hit a coconut tree causing fatal injuries to Mahapatra. However, the accused took the deceased in his car to Digapahandi CHC where the medical officer declared Mahapatra brought dead. Panicked, Mishra fled the hospital leaving the victim’s body unattended, police added.

Based on the report of Rajat Kumar Mahapatra, the brother of the deceased, a case was registered at K Nuagaon police. During the course of the investigation, the scientific team and MVI visited the spot.

The car deserted by the accused at Berhampur railway station was seized by police on June 26. The accused was produced before the JMFC Court, Jharsuguda and brought on transit remand to K Nuagaon police station on Saturday. The case is under investigation, said the SP.



