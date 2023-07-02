Protection assistants of Similipal Tiger Reserve on indefinite stir 

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Protection assistants of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) began an indefinite strike in front of the STR office at Bhanjpur in Baripada on Saturday to reiterate their demands put forth in front of the concerned officials during the past many months.

The demands include the provision of bulletproof jackets, Rs 30 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased who died in the line of duty, remuneration against 24-hour duty, hike in salary and insurance benefits among others.

Over 400 protection assistants who took part in the dharna alleged that they had submitted a memorandum in this regard to Forest and Environment Minister Pradeep Amat, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni several times in the past but to no avail.

The protesters alleged that the STR authorities made them work for 24 hours a day instead of the scheduled 8-hour duty. “Despite having a major role in the protection of the tiger reserve, we get our salaries way too late. We do not even get insurance and other health benefits. Though 0.75 per cent of our salaries go into the ESI, none of us receives benefits from the ESI and EPF as the department takes no step in this regard,” they rued further threatening to continue their protest until their demands are fulfilled.

Gogineni said a proposal will be sent to the chief wildlife warden and PCCF SK Popli to provide `10 lakh compensation to the family of protection assistants who die in the line of duty. Besides, food, uniform and identity cards will also be provided to the protection assistants soon,” he added.

Regarding ESI and EPF benefits, Gogineni said the concerned departments will be apprised of the issue as soon as possible. “But a hike in salary is not in the hands of the Forest department since the Centre is providing funds for the same. But the matter will also be looked into,” he added. The RCCF said that non-gazetted forest staff are on symbolic protest for the last nearly two weeks and so the rangers, foresters and guards are looking after the protection of STR.

