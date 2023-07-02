Social activist killed over land deal: Rayagada police

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The mystery over the May 13 sensational murder of social worker Gouri Prasad Mishra of Gunupur was solved after the accused in the case, allegedly a supari killer, was also eliminated.

Police said Mishra was targeted over a land dispute but it was the murder of V Rajesh, the contract killer, which eventually led to the detection of the case.

Briefing newsmen at Rayagada on Saturday, SP Vivekanand Sharma said Mishra was killed at the behest of one of his friend’s nephews who alleged the social worker cheated their family during the purchase of land. According to police, Regicheti Gopi and his brother Jagannath purchased a commercial plot measuring 2.885 acres in Gunupur from Mishra for Rs 15 lakh. Reportedly, Mishra who had power of attorney for the said land sold only 2.50 acres to Gopi and the rest 38.5 decimal land was transferred to his name allegedly by fraud due to which Jagannath was nursing a grudge.

Jagannath’s son Krishna who was witness to this, in connivance with his brother-in-law Govinda, friend Akash Kumar Badapu and uncle Daseri Venkat Rao hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Mishra. Police said they hired Rajesh offering him Rs 30 lakh for the deal. While Krishna paid an advance of Rs 1 lakh to him on May 3 and subsequently another Rs 1.90 lakh in instalments, Mishra’s murder took place on May 13. Raja with two accomplices had opened fire on Mishra on Bansadhara bridge killing him on the spot. Gunupur police which has registered a case was investigating it.

Meanwhile, after the crime, Rajesh kept asking Krishna to clear off the pending money lest he is warned to disclose the matter. In order to shut Rajesh forever, Krishna hatched another conspiracy with his friends. He asked him to reach Visakhapatnam on June 17 on the pretext of handing him the rest of the money. On June 19, Krishna and his friend took Rajesh to a nearby jungle and strangulated him. They also buried the body in a ditch nearby.

Meanwhile, since Rajesh had informed his mother V Laxmi over the phone on June 16 about the danger to his life from Krishna and others, she tried reaching out to her son but in vain. Suspecting foul play, she lodged a complaint with Gunupur police on June 21 against Krishna.

Based on the complaint, Gunupur police started a manhunt for Krishna and arrested him on June 28. Krishna confessed to his crime and also led the police team to the place where Rajesh was buried. On Friday, Gunupur inspector in charge (IIC) Nilambar Jani arrested nine persons involved in both murders. Investigation in both the cases is on, said the SP. The seven arrested were produced before the court on Saturday.

BERHAMPUR: The mystery over the May 13 sensational murder of social worker Gouri Prasad Mishra of Gunupur was solved after the accused in the case, allegedly a supari killer, was also eliminated. Police said Mishra was targeted over a land dispute but it was the murder of V Rajesh, the contract killer, which eventually led to the detection of the case. Briefing newsmen at Rayagada on Saturday, SP Vivekanand Sharma said Mishra was killed at the behest of one of his friend’s nephews who alleged the social worker cheated their family during the purchase of land. According to police, Regicheti Gopi and his brother Jagannath purchased a commercial plot measuring 2.885 acres in Gunupur from Mishra for Rs 15 lakh. Reportedly, Mishra who had power of attorney for the said land sold only 2.50 acres to Gopi and the rest 38.5 decimal land was transferred to his name allegedly by fraud due to which Jagannath was nursing a grudge. Jagannath’s son Krishna who was witness to this, in connivance with his brother-in-law Govinda, friend Akash Kumar Badapu and uncle Daseri Venkat Rao hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Mishra. Police said they hired Rajesh offering him Rs 30 lakh for the deal. While Krishna paid an advance of Rs 1 lakh to him on May 3 and subsequently another Rs 1.90 lakh in instalments, Mishra’s murder took place on May 13. Raja with two accomplices had opened fire on Mishra on Bansadhara bridge killing him on the spot. Gunupur police which has registered a case was investigating it. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, after the crime, Rajesh kept asking Krishna to clear off the pending money lest he is warned to disclose the matter. In order to shut Rajesh forever, Krishna hatched another conspiracy with his friends. He asked him to reach Visakhapatnam on June 17 on the pretext of handing him the rest of the money. On June 19, Krishna and his friend took Rajesh to a nearby jungle and strangulated him. They also buried the body in a ditch nearby. Meanwhile, since Rajesh had informed his mother V Laxmi over the phone on June 16 about the danger to his life from Krishna and others, she tried reaching out to her son but in vain. Suspecting foul play, she lodged a complaint with Gunupur police on June 21 against Krishna. Based on the complaint, Gunupur police started a manhunt for Krishna and arrested him on June 28. Krishna confessed to his crime and also led the police team to the place where Rajesh was buried. On Friday, Gunupur inspector in charge (IIC) Nilambar Jani arrested nine persons involved in both murders. Investigation in both the cases is on, said the SP. The seven arrested were produced before the court on Saturday.