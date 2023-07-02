Home States Odisha

Three held for stealing liquor-laden van in Odisha

SASON Police on Saturday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in stealing a pick-up van loaded with foreign liquor worth Rs 14.61 lakh few days back.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sason Police on Saturday arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in stealing a pick-up van loaded with foreign liquor worth Rs 14.61 lakh a few days back. The accused are Manwar Hussain (29) of Sunapali Raja Nagar and Sayed Raja of Motijharan, both within Dhanupali police limits of Sambalpur city besides one Chirantana Barik (28) of Jadamunda village in Tarbha area of Sonepur district.

Police said the incident took place on June 16 while the driver of the pick-up van Bibhuti Das was on his way to Rourkela after loading the foreign liquor from a depot at Majhipali in Sason. When the vehicle reached Sason bypass on the NH, Manwar and Sayed posing as staff of the finance department of a bank, reportedly intercepted the pick-up van claiming that the vehicle’s instalment was yet to be paid. 

They then forcibly took away the van’s keys and further took the driver to a desolate place on the pretext of holding a discussion with a senior official. Later they assaulted the driver and threatened him at gunpoint before fleeing with the pick-up van.

After receiving a complaint from the victim, police registered a case and began an investigation following which the trio was arrested. 

“Around 169 cartons of stolen foreign liquor worth Rs 13.50 lakh, one firearm with ammunition, a mobile phone stolen from the driver and a four-wheeler were seized from their possession. While the pick-up van is yet to be recovered, four others involved are still at large and efforts are underway to nab them,” said sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) PK Sahu.

