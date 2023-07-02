Home States Odisha

Two killed by tuskers in Dhenkanal, Angul districts in Odisha

Divisional forest officer of Dhenkanal Sumit Kar said the tusker had been roaming in the area since the last few days.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A 35-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant at Rupabahali reserve forest under the Dhenkanal division here on Saturday.  The deceased, Chandan Nayak of Tarikheda, was passing through the forest road in the morning when he was confronted by the tusker which killed him on the spot. 

Divisional forest officer of Dhenkanal Sumit Kar said the tusker had been roaming in the area for the last few days. “The incident took place at 9 am. On taking the victim to the district headquarters hospital, doctors declared him dead,” he added.

Peeved over the incident, villagers threatened to stage a stir alleging that no step was being taken to drive the tusker away. They were later pacified by the forest officials who assured them of fitting radio collars on the tuskers to curb such incidents. 

Similarly in Angul’s Bantala range, one Shartuka Khuntia of Tumuna village was killed by a tusker on Friday while he was working in his farmhouse. Sources said the lone tusker had been creating havoc in the area for the past many weeks. 

