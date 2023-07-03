22-year-old migrant worker returns home with no hands in Odisha

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/BERHAMPUR: The hands of a young migrant worker of Kandhamal’s Baliguda have been allegedly chopped off by miscreants in Mumbai while he was on way to Gujarat in search of work.The horrific incident came to light after 22-year-old Angad Mallick of Dahalapadi Sahi in Baliguda NAC returned home with severed hands on June 30.

As per reports, one Rabi Sahani of Bhagmunda village offered work to Angad in Gujarat and even paid an advance of Rs 8,000 to him. As Angad was unemployed and married with a daughter, he accepted the offer.

On April 27, Angad left home without informing his family members and boarded a Mumbai-bound train with Rabi. They alighted at a railway station in Mumbai. While Rabi was busy attending a call on his phone, a group of unidentified miscreants arrived at the spot and allegedly began to assault Angad. The attack was so brutal that the youth became unconscious.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Mumbai found Angad in a critical condition and admitted him to a hospital. After regaining consciousness, he was shocked to find both his hands chopped off from the elbow. Subsequently, Angad was sent to Ramdev Sevashram at Pallar in Bhuj taluq of Kutch in Gujarat.

In the meantime, family members of Angad lodged a complaint with Baliguda police on April 29 alleging that he went missing with Rabi. Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation but could not trace the youth.

After recovering from injuries, Angad gave his address details to the Sevashram authorities. On June 22, an official of the Sevashram informed Baliguda police about the youth’s plight. The next day, Angad’s brother Ratnakar and brother-in-law Ranjit went to Gujarat. They returned home with Angad on Friday.

Narrating his harrowing experience, Angad said, “When we reached a railway station in Mumbai, Rabi received a call on his mobile phone. When he was busy on the phone, some people attacked me. One of them hit my head following which I became unconscious. When I regained my consciousness, I found myself in a hospital and both my hands were severed.”

Baliguda IIC Baba Shankar Saraf said Angad’s brother lodged a complaint in this regard basing on which a case has been registered. “The Mumbai GRP has been requested to send the details of the case registered there. Further investigation is underway,” he added. Sources said police have detained Rabi and are interrogating him.Meanwhile, Kandhamal collector Ashish Iswar Patil has directed the Labour department to investigate the incident.

