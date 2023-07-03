CDPO assaults senior clerk in Odisha, probe initiated

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Nabarangpur district magistrate Kamal Lochan Mishra, on Sunday, ordered an inquiry into the assault of a senior female clerk in the office of Dabugaon Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Santoshi Kumari Mishra by the child development project officer (CDPO) on Saturday.

While Nabarangpur district social welfare officer (DSWO) Kamala Kumari Patnaik and protection officer Sasmita Mohanty reached the Dabugaon ICDS office on the day to inquire into the incident, Nabarangpur District Clerks’ Union strongly condemned it seeking action against the CDPO.

According to sources, Mishra met the CDPO Gitanjali Maharana on Saturday with a grievance that her June 2023 salary was not credited to her account. This irked the officer so much that she started an argument with the senior clerk and also followed her till she was seated on her chair. The officer, apart from hurling abuses, allegedly started hitting and pushing Mishra from the chair.

As a result, Mishra fell down and sustained injuries. As she got up with much difficulty, Maharana grabbed her by the neck and raised her hand to slap her.All this was recorded in a video by an onlooker and went viral on social media.Apart from the CDPO, two supervisors, 12 Anganwadi workers and a junior clerk who were witness to the incident have been brought under the purview of investigation.

The investigation team spoke to all concerned but could not record the statement of Mishra as she was unwell and could not give a statement. After recording the statement of Mishra, we will submit the inquiry report to the district magistrate (DM), said the DSWO.

Nabarangpur District Clerks’ Union president Bulu Hota demanded the officer must be arrested and placed under suspension immediately.On being asked, the CDPO clarified that Mishra engages in argument more than doing her work. “I have informed this to the collector several times,” said Maharana.Mishra however said, “CDPO madam has attempted to kill me. I will meet the collector and apprise him on the matter.”

