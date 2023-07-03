Couple on bike mowed down by truck on NH-55 in Odisha 

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A man and his wife were mowed down by a speeding truck on NH-55 at Karadagadia chowk here on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Akshaya Behera (45) and his wife Mamata (35) of Guranga village within Bantala police limits. The mishap took place at around 3 pm.

Sources said the couple was on their way to Angul town from their village on a motorcycle. At Karadagadia, a speeding truck coming from behind hit their motorcycle and ran over them. The duo was killed instantly.

Following the accident, irate locals staged road blockade at the spot demanding compensation to the bereaved family and regulation of traffic on NH-55. Due to the protest, vehicular movement on the Cuttack-Sambalpur NH came to a standstill.

Angul Sadar IIC Dhiren Chandra Sahoo said on being informed, police reached the spot and held a discussion with the agitators. Subsequently, the blockade was lifted. The truck has been seized and efforts are underway to nab the driver who is absconding, he added.

