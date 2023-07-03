Despite ban, debris being dumped in Mahanadi river

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Notwithstanding the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directive to keep Mahanadi river clean, dumping of construction waste on its bed continues unabated raising concern among the citizens while the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) seems to be bizarrely unaware of the violations.

Huge heaps of construction waste can be found piled on the river bed near Cantonment police station in the city. Construction companies, builders and individuals are alleged to have dumped the debris of under-construction buildings and houses on the Mahanadi river bed in a clandestine manner late at night using tractors even as the administration has failed to keep a tab on the site to check such illegal activities.

After the NGT, in 2017, instructed the district administration to keep Mahanadi and Kathjodi rivers free of waste, the then collector had asked the CMC authorities to ensure no garbage is dumped in the two rivers. The district administration had also erected barricades on the bank of Mahanadi to restrict entry of tractors and trucks. This apart, two squads were formed to keep a tab on erring truck drivers and individuals.

While the squads were authorised to penalise violators, executive engineers of Mahanadi North and South Irrigation Divisions were asked to file complaints against the errant individuals and institutions. However, a few months after the restrictions were imposed, the fences were demolished. Not a single complaint has been filed so far even as waste material is being dumped on the river bed.

“We are shocked to find heap of construction waste dumped adjacent to the river stream. Neither officials of CMC nor those of State Pollution Control Board are turning up to take action,” said corporator of ward no 15 Liza Rani Rout while urging the civic administration to initiate necessary action to check the illegal activities.

CMC deputy commissioner (enforcement) Ajay Kumar Mohanty said he was unaware of dumping of construction waste on the river bed. He however said steps would be taken to warn violators. But the denizens are neither impressed nor convinced. “While the civic body is yet to identify the violators how will it warn them, “ asked locals.

CUTTACK: Notwithstanding the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) directive to keep Mahanadi river clean, dumping of construction waste on its bed continues unabated raising concern among the citizens while the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) seems to be bizarrely unaware of the violations. Huge heaps of construction waste can be found piled on the river bed near Cantonment police station in the city. Construction companies, builders and individuals are alleged to have dumped the debris of under-construction buildings and houses on the Mahanadi river bed in a clandestine manner late at night using tractors even as the administration has failed to keep a tab on the site to check such illegal activities. After the NGT, in 2017, instructed the district administration to keep Mahanadi and Kathjodi rivers free of waste, the then collector had asked the CMC authorities to ensure no garbage is dumped in the two rivers. The district administration had also erected barricades on the bank of Mahanadi to restrict entry of tractors and trucks. This apart, two squads were formed to keep a tab on erring truck drivers and individuals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); While the squads were authorised to penalise violators, executive engineers of Mahanadi North and South Irrigation Divisions were asked to file complaints against the errant individuals and institutions. However, a few months after the restrictions were imposed, the fences were demolished. Not a single complaint has been filed so far even as waste material is being dumped on the river bed. “We are shocked to find heap of construction waste dumped adjacent to the river stream. Neither officials of CMC nor those of State Pollution Control Board are turning up to take action,” said corporator of ward no 15 Liza Rani Rout while urging the civic administration to initiate necessary action to check the illegal activities. CMC deputy commissioner (enforcement) Ajay Kumar Mohanty said he was unaware of dumping of construction waste on the river bed. He however said steps would be taken to warn violators. But the denizens are neither impressed nor convinced. “While the civic body is yet to identify the violators how will it warn them, “ asked locals.