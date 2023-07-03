Ex-Maoists to get driving training

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the Odisha government’s sustained efforts to bring reformed Maoists to the mainstream of society, the state Transport department has proposed to provide driving skills to the surrendered ultras at the heavy motor vehicle driver training institute in Jajpur’s Chhatia.

In a letter to ADG (Operations) S Dev Datta Singh, Transport commissioner-cum-chairman of State Transport Authority Amitabh Thakur has sought names of surrendered ultras who are interested in getting trained at the driver institute for employment opportunities.

The institute is being run by the state government and M/S Ashok Leyland in public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Driving training is provided for heavy and light vehicles in an attempt to generate employment and to fulfil the demand of the transportation sector.

The cost of training, accommodation, food, dress, learning aid and fee for getting a driving licence is borne by the state government. This apart, motivational talks and yoga sessions are conducted by the experts at the centre for the well-being of the trainees. Transport Department principal secretary Usha Padhee said the driver training institute facilitates campus selection of trainees through different transport organisations and educational institutions.

“After the completion of the course, the participants are engaged in jobs where they are paid decent remuneration. Surrendered ultras willing to learn driving can be trained at the institute to enable them to join the mainstream,” said Thakur. On an average, 30 to 40 Naxals surrender before Odisha Police every year.

