Five wildlife criminals held in Odisha, 6 kg ivory seized

According to the deputy director (DD) of Similipal South, Samrat Gowda, the five procured the tusks and stocked those for last few weeks waiting for traders.

The seized tusks

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Forest personnel of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) have arrested five illegal wildlife traders and seized four pieces of ivories from their possession while they were waiting for buyers near Chakidi in Jashipur police limits of Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

The five accused are Dasia Singh (35), Manda Singh (30), Manmohan Hembram (30) and Narsingha Singh (33) of Uski village and Mantri Singh (55) of Godam Sahi.According to the deputy director (DD) of Similipal South, Samrat Gowda, the five procured the tusks and stocked those for last few weeks waiting for traders.

On getting information from a reliable source that the illegal dealers are set to sell the four pieces to traders outside the state, the department personnel found out the exact place they had decided to meet. A team consisting of assistant conservator of forests (ACF), range officers and dedicated staff of STR south, and STR north headed by the DD himself rushed to the place where the five accused were waiting to sell. They detained the five, searched their bags and found the four pieces of tusks. Two bikes along with four mobile phones were seized from their possession, Gowda said.

While two pieces of tusks were suspected to be of a sub-adult elephant, the other seemed to be of an adult elephant, and the total weight of the four pieces of ivories is 6.086 kg, added Gowda.The department launched an investigation on the source of the ivories, elephants and other details about the arrested traders.

The DD said a case under section wildlife protection Act-1972 was registered against the five arrested persons. They will be produced in JMFC Court in Jashipur on Monday. The gang of another three traders fled before the forest official team reached the spot. 

