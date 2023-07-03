Home States Odisha

Harassed by loan recovery agents, couple ends life

By Express News Service

PURI/BHUBANESWAR: A debt-stricken couple allegedly died by suicide after being harassed by loan recovery agents of a microfinance company at Anlajodi village within Kanas police limits here on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Banamber Behera (60) and his wife Banita (55). The couple was found hanging in the house by their daughter-in-law in the morning.

Sources said Banamber and Banita had taken a loan but were unable to repay the money. On Saturday, agents of a bank reportedly visited the couple’s house and demanded to pay the installment. They were seen sitting hours together on the verandah demanding repayment of loan. Before leaving, they reportedly threatened them.

The couple is survived by two sons and a daughter, all married. Their two sons are staying in Bhubaneswar and working as hawkers in the city. Banamber and Banita were staying along with one of the daughter-in-laws in their two-storeyed house. As they did not wake up on Sunday morning, their daughter-in-law went upstairs and found them hanging, police said. They were rushed to Khurda district headquarters hospital where doctors declared them brought dead. 

Khurda police have sent the bodies for postmortem. Kanas police said they are yet to ascertain the amount of money borrowed by the couple. The finance company has also not been identified. Sources said the couple had possibly taken loan to the tune of several lakhs but were not able to repay it.

“We have not received any complaint from the family members. A spot verification was carried out and no suicide note was recovered. An investigation will be launched only after we receive a complaint and the matter will be probed thoroughly,” said a police officer.

