Missing student marries in Balasore, refuses to return

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A 19-year-old student of a private degree college at Panikoili in Jajpur district, who went missing from her hostel a couple of days back, was traced in Balasore. She has reportedly married her boyfriend legally and wanted to stay with him.

According to police, the girl, a native of Nilabagh in Balasore district is a student of Plus Three Science in Vidya Residential Degree College at Panikoili. She was staying in the college hostel as her parents reside in Bihar.

Last Wednesday. while all her hostel inmates went to attend a blood donation camp at Panikoili bazaar, the girl reportedly skipped the programme and stayed alone in the hostel citing she was unwell. However, after her friends left the hostel, she went out and did not return till the evening. Worried, the hostel warden informed the college authorities following which a complaint was lodged with Panikoili police on the same night.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and traced the girl from the house of one Chandan Malik in Koligaon village under Khantapada police limits in Balasore district on Saturday night.

Police said, though they asked the girl to come to the police station, she refused stating she was married to Chandan legally and they are staying as a couple. “The girl is a major and she can take any decision on her own. She also refused to go back to her parents,” said a police official.

