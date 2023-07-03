Trained mediators can help reduce disputes: Justice Rath

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The alternative dispute resolution efforts by trained mediators with the cooperation of the judiciary system will reduce disputes in the courts and ensure speedy justice to litigants, said Orissa High Court Justice Biswanth Rath.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the five-day mediation training programme of advocates of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts, Justice Rath stressed on the need for trained advocate mediators and coordination of judges which will help drop a case in the court.

“Mediation is a process where trained mediators can reduce litigation. The mediators may share their experience with the referral judges to take a decision to drop a case,” he observed. Speaking on the occasion Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra highlighted that the mediators can hear and get more information from the litigants than in the court room and it will be helpful to settle cases.

Among others, Koraput district judge and district legal service authority chairman Satyanarayan Mishra, members of Bar of Koraput district and judicial officials were present on the occasion.

