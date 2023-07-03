Home States Odisha

Trained mediators can help reduce disputes: Justice Rath

Among others, Koraput district judge and district legal service authority chairman Satyanarayan Mishra, members of  Bar of Koraput district and judicial officials were present on the occasion.

Published: 03rd July 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The alternative dispute resolution efforts by trained mediators with the cooperation of the judiciary system will reduce disputes in the courts and ensure speedy justice to litigants, said Orissa High Court Justice Biswanth Rath.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the five-day mediation training programme of advocates of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi districts, Justice Rath stressed on the need for trained advocate mediators and coordination of judges which will help drop a case in the court.

“Mediation is a process where trained mediators can reduce litigation. The mediators may share their experience with the referral judges to take a decision to drop a case,” he observed. Speaking on the occasion Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra highlighted that the mediators can hear and get more information from the litigants than in the court room and it will be helpful to settle cases.

Among others, Koraput district judge and district legal service authority chairman Satyanarayan Mishra, members of  Bar of Koraput district and judicial officials were present on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court trained mediators
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp