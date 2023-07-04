Home States Odisha

Academic ‘laxity’ keeps Odia scholars away from research

As per a department report, roughly five per cent students qualify NET in science and technical subjects.

Published: 04th July 2023 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

innovation, scholarship, Intelligent, idea

Image used for representational purpose

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Despite the Odisha State Higher Education Council (OSHEC) creating an ecosystem to support research, not many students of state’s public universities are coming forward to pursue it.
Under the Odisha University Research and Innovation Incentivisation Plan (OURIIP) scheme launched by Higher Education department in 2018-19, OSHEC provides seed funding (Rs 7 lakh annually) to 40 young faculty with PhD degree from state public universities and research fellowship (Rs 15,000 every month) to 175 students who have qualified the National Eligibility Test (NET) to pursue PhD in nine subjects every academic session. 

For this session, OSHEC has received more than 40 applications from faculty but when it comes to research fellowship, it has received just around 60 applications from students, sources in the department informed. In fact, attracting students for research fellowships remains a difficult task for the OSHEC as since inception of the scheme, only 40 to 60 students apply for it every year. Reasons, department officials said, are many including academic laxity and a miniscule number of students qualifying NET. 

As per a department report, roughly five per cent students qualify NET in science and technical subjects. Although the department had last year proposed to do away with NET criteria to draw more students towards research, it has not gone ahead with it as the move would question the quality of students being selected for research as per UGC norms.

Another hurdle is lack of guides. For being eligible for research fellowship, a student needs to be registered under an approved research guide after completing the pre-PhD course work at his/her respective universities. “Currently, almost 50 to 60 per cent of faculty positions in all the 11 general public universities are vacant. In the absence of faculty, there is an acute shortage of guides in these institutions,” said a vice-chancellor, requesting anonymity.  

This is also why, many of the universities are yet to complete their six-month pre-PhD course work including the Utkal University. Guest faculty members cannot guide research scholars as per the UGC norms which state that only permanent faculty members who possess a PhD and have their research published in peer-reviewed journals can be recognised as research guides.

OSHEC officials said a year back, they had sought a report from all public universities on the number of students registering for PhD and completing it on time to track and bring them under research fold. However, except three universities, none provided the information, they added. 

On Monday, a meeting between the OSHEC and vice-chancellors of all the universities was held where the former asked the latter to complete pre-PhD course work on time and facilitate faster PhD registration of eligible candidates. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha State Higher Education Council NET PhD
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp