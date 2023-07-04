Home States Odisha

Entrance test for Odia university on August 13

The students will have to file their common application forms (CAF) at SAMS PG website (www.samsodisha.gov.in) from July 8.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The entrance exam for admission to Odia University in the 2023-24 academic session will be conducted by the State Selection Board (SSB) on August 13. This was notified by the Higher Education department on Monday. 

The university will offer Integrated MA PhD programme in three subjects - Odia Language and Literature; Linguistics and Natural Language Processing; and Regional, Tribal Language and Heritage Studies. Students who have passed Plus III with Odia Honours are eligible to apply for the integrated MA PhD program, the department informed. 

The students will have to file their common application forms (CAF) at SAMS PG website (www.samsodisha.gov.in) from July 8. The last date for application is July 15. They can download their hall tickets for the entrance examination on August 7.  

The examination centres will be at Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Balasore and Sambalpur. The subject-wise merit list will be released on August 23 and the admission process completed by August 28. However, the department is yet to notify the dates for the operationalisation (teaching-learning) of the university. Earlier, the department had decided to complete the admission process to the new university by June-end so as to open it by the first week of July. 

However, with not much groundwork in place to operationalise the university as far as academics is concerned and infrastructure work underway, the admission timeline was revised. The department has decided to open a camp office of the university at a school near the institution at Satyabadi, Puri this week. 

