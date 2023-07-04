Home States Odisha

Fakir Mohan literary award for Alka Saraogi

She is translated into many European and regional languages. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and a momento.

Published: 04th July 2023 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Hindi writer Alka Saraogi

Hindi writer Alka Saraogi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Hindi writer Alka Saraogi will be conferred the Fakir Mohan National Literary Award-2023 during the 25th foundation day of the Fakir Mohan University at Balasore on July 11. 
This was announced by the university vice-chancellor on Monday.

Alka is the youngest Hindi writer to receive the Sahitya Akademi Award (2001) for her novel ‘Kalikatha via Bypass’. She has published six other novels, the latest being ‘Kulbhushan ka Naam Darj Kijiye’ in 2020 and has two collections of short stories. She is translated into many European and regional languages. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a citation and a memento.

The award has been instituted by the university in the name of Utkala Byasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Senapati in the year 2004 to honour the most acclaimed writers across various Indian languages and English. However, Alka will be the third author to receive the award as it was called off after the first edition due to various reasons. The university revived the award last year and presented it to eminent Tamil writer Perumal Murugan.

Apart from Alka, eminent Odia writer Gourahari Das and retired IIT-Kharagpur professor Sudarshan Nanda will receive the Vyasa Gauraba Samman-2023. Besides, young writer Sanjay Panda will get the ‘Fakir Mohan Yuba Galpika Puraskar’ on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alka Saraogi Fakir Mohan National Literary Award Fakir Mohan University
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp