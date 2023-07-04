Fishermen unwilling to use solar boats: Government to Orissa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The state government on Monday informed the Orissa High Court that fishermen and other stakeholders are not willing to shift from diesel-operated motorised fishing boats to solar/battery-operated ones in the Mangalajodi region of Chilika Lake.

Besides, the use of solar battery-operated boats for fishing will not be economically viable for the poor fishermen, the state government claimed in an affidavit. The court was hearing a PIL filed by Debakar Behera, a resident of the area for the imposition of a ban on the movement of motorised fishing boats in the Mangalajodi part of the lake which attracts lakhs of migratory birds.

The petition sought the ban on the ground that the vessels’ movement affects the population of the migratory birds flocking to the spot. Advocate Ashis Kumar Mishra represented the petitioner in court. The court had earlier asked the state government to explore the possibility of the use of solar-operated or battery-operated in place of diesel engine-run motor boats which can cause both noise and pollution.

The court had also asked the state government to think of a scheme for subsidising the cost of running such boats given the enormous tourists influx to watch the migratory birds in the Mangalajodi bird sanctuary. In the affidavit, joint director, Fisheries (Coastal) Sashikanta Acharya said, “Two hundred diesel-operated motorised boats are operating in the Mangalajodi area. The cost of solar/battery-operated engines excluding the cost of installation of the grid for charging and maintenance is high and amounts to approximately `30 crore”.

Acharya said there is no established model for solar/battery-operated engines in India. The two models recommended would approximately cost Rs 15 lakh and Rs 11.25 lakh respectively towards procurement of batteries and motor.

Besides additional charges for establishing a grid for charging would cost Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10.5 lakh respectively. While the costs are too high and cannot be borne by the poor fishermen of the area maintenance and charging of solar/battery operated engines would be difficult on their part, the joint director, Fisheries (Coastal) added.

The affidavit further stated the financial implication towards the cost of operating solar/battery-operated boats is not the only constraint. “Considering the infrastructure, views of the stakeholders and increasing population of the migratory birds at Mangalajodi, it is recommended to allow the fishermen of the region to continue the use of motorised fishing boats, as operating such boats would not in any way disturb the movement of the migratory birds,” it added.

Acharya said the registered authorised fishing boats operating on the water body of Mangalajodi may be allowed for the sustenance and livelihood of the local fishermen and for the development of fish production in Odisha. The division bench of Justice Subhasis Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho took on record the affidavit and posted the matter to August 7 for further consideration.

