Mother-son duo among 3 held for killing neighbour in Odisha

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Police on Monday arrested three persons including a mother-son duo for allegedly killing a 60-year-old man at Lecturer Colony near Jharsuguda collectorate. The accused are 45-year-old Tanu Sethi, her son Rajesh (21) and Santosh Tandy (36). The trio reportedly killed their neighbour Kailash Meher, a chicken shop owner, on Sunday.

Sources said Kailash used to harass Tanu, a widow, regularly. On Sunday afternoon, he reportedly passed obscene remarks at the woman in front of her house. A heated altercation broke out between them following which Tanu called her son Rajesh and Santosh to the spot. The accused trio assaulted Kailash with bamboo sticks, leaving him critically injured.

On being informed, police reached Lecturer Colony and found Kailash lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to the district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Police said the deceased had a strained relationship with the residents of the colony. He used to pick up fights with his neighbours frequently. Due to his violent nature, his wife and two daughters had left him and he lived alone in his house.

Locals said unable to bear his torture, Kailash’s wife and daughters had reportedly locked him in a room and set his house on fire two years back. The man escaped from the house by breaking the asbestos roof.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Jharsuguda Nirmal Mohapatra said the deceased’s daughter Yasoda Meher lodged a complaint based on which all the three accused were arrested. Besides, Tanu also filed a complaint against the deceased, accusing him of assaulting her.

Police have registered two separate cases. After the postmortem, the deceased’s body was handed over to his family members. Further investigation is underway, the SDPO added.

