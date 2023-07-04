Odisha couple suicide: No case against loan agents

By Express News Service

PURI: A day after an elderly man and his wife died by suicide, Puri police are yet to register a case against loan recovery agents who allegedly harassed the couple forcing them to take the extreme step.

The daughter-in-law of the couple, identified as Banamber Behera (60) and his wife Banita (54), was present in the house in Anlajodi village and she claimed two loan recovery agents arrived there at around 9 pm on July 1.

The agents stayed at the house till 11 pm and kept pressurising the couple to start repaying the loan. Later at night, the duo ended their lives by hanging. Initial investigation suggests the couple had taken loans of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh from multiple microfinance companies. Most of the loans were availed in the name of Banita.

“The exact amount of the loan availed by the couple and from which microfinance company is yet to be ascertained. Once we receive a complaint from their family members, a detailed investigation will be launched into the matter,” said an officer of Kanas police station.

Police have confirmed the loan recovery agents had visited the couple’s house on July 1 night but they are yet to be identified. Banamber and Banita were rushed to Khurda district headquarters hospital in the morning where the doctor declared them dead.

