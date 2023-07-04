Home States Odisha

Odisha couple suicide: No case against loan agents

The agents stayed at the house till 11 pm and kept pressurising the couple to start repaying the loan. Later at night, the duo ended their lives by hanging.

Published: 04th July 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide, attempt to suicide

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PURI:  A day after an elderly man and his wife died by suicide, Puri police are yet to register a case against loan recovery agents who allegedly harassed the couple forcing them to take the extreme step. 

The daughter-in-law of the couple, identified as Banamber Behera (60) and his wife Banita (54), was present in the house in Anlajodi village and she claimed two loan recovery agents arrived there at around 9 pm on July 1.

The agents stayed at the house till 11 pm and kept pressurising the couple to start repaying the loan. Later at night, the duo ended their lives by hanging. Initial investigation suggests the couple had taken loans of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh from multiple microfinance companies. Most of the loans were availed in the name of Banita.

“The exact amount of the loan availed by the couple and from which microfinance company is yet to be ascertained. Once we receive a complaint from their family members, a detailed investigation will be launched into the matter,” said an officer of Kanas police station.

Police have confirmed the loan recovery agents had visited the couple’s house on July 1 night but they are yet to be identified. Banamber and Banita were rushed to Khurda district headquarters hospital in the morning where the doctor declared them dead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Couple loan recovery agents suicide
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp