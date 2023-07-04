Odisha govt mulls immunity to forest staff

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of a spate of attacks by poachers on frontline staff in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR), the Odisha government is actively considering a proposal to provide immunity to forest personnel for firearm use under section 197 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

A high-level team of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) which recently visited Similipal had recommended the measure too. Sources said the proposal to provide protection to forest personnel under section 197 of CrPC for use of firearms during official duties has already been moved by the Forest Department and is likely to be notified soon.

“The proposal is under active consideration of the government. We, in fact, had moved the proposal much earlier,” said PCCF (Wildlife) SK Popli. The move, he said, will grant forest field staff of the state protection from arrest and criminal proceedings, unless a magisterial investigation finds the use of firearms was unnecessary, unwarranted and excessive. “We are aware of the implementation of this CrPC section in Assam and Maharashtra,” Popli said while stressing Odisha is also equally concerned about the safety of its frontline forest staff.

The state government is also in talks with other states including Karnataka to bring ‘Kunki’ elephants, trained captive jumbos, to use them in forest patrolling. Karnataka has a good number of ‘Kunki’ elephants. “We are planning to bring two or three such elephants to the state to strengthen forest patrolling and to improve training of ‘Kunki’ elephants in Odisha,” the PCCF (wildlife) said.

Popli said it takes four to five years to train a ‘Kunki’ elephant. “Though we have elephants in captivity at Similipal, Kapilash and Rayagada, we are not using them for forest patrolling as their training is yet to reach the level of a ‘Kunki,’” he said.

The MoEFCC team had also recommended use of jumbos to strengthen patrolling in STR after poachers gunned down two forest staff including a range officer in-charge recently. In view of the current situation in Similipal, one platoon police force and around 30 police personnel, have been deployed for joint patrolling in the tiger reserve. At least 70 more police personnel will be deployed soon to strengthen it further in the protected area, he added.

