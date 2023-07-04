Home States Odisha

Police stand guard in Similipal Tiger Reserve as Odisha forest staff continue stir

Another three platoons of police force will soon be deployed in the sanctuary to intensify security management.

BARIPADA: The Forest department here has deployed police personnel at the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) from Monday for management of security. The move was initiated after non-gazetted forest staff and protection assistants went on strike over the last few weeks demanding the fulfilment of various demands.

Speaking to media persons, regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) Prakash Chand Gogineni said as per the direction of SP B Gangadhar, around 30 policemen have been posted at STR to look after its security. “There are 16 ranges in STR and as of now, police have been deployed in Udala, Jashipur and Khunta ranges.

Another three platoons of the police force will soon be deployed in the sanctuary to intensify security management. As the temporary staff and non-gazetted forest personnel are on strike, the drivers of forest vehicles, range officers and assistant conservator of forests (ACFs) will accompany the police in patrolling activities,” he added.

Recently Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) Bhupender Yadav had written a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik stressing on the need to step up the intelligence network, patrolling and combing operations in the STR.  

Yadav’s communique to the government was based on the suggestions and recommendations made by a three-member Central team that visited STR to take stock of the situation after the death of two forest frontline staff.  

