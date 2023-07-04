Home States Odisha

Three held for dealing in fake fertiliser in Bargarh

THREE persons were arrested on Sunday from Barpali in Bargarh district for their alleged involvement in manufacturing and selling spurious fertilisers in the area.

Published: 04th July 2023 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purpose| Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

BARGARH:  Three persons were arrested on Sunday from Barpali in Bargarh district for their alleged involvement in manufacturing and selling spurious fertilisers in the area. The accused were identified as Lipan Barik and Samarendra Bariha of Tulundi within Barpali police limits and Khirasagar Sahu (40) of Budelpali in Bargarh. 

The seized fake fertiliser bags | Express

Sources said on June 27, a fertiliser-laden pick-up truck which was on its way to Tulundi, lost balance near Kainsir village following which many fertiliser bags fell from the vehicle. Though locals reached the spot to help, the driver reportedly denied. Later another tractor came to the spot, loaded the fertilisers and left for Tulundi.

The driver’s actions, meanwhile, raised suspicion among the villagers. On following the vehicle, they found the driver dumping fertiliser bags at Tulundi village. Later on, getting information from the villagers, fertiliser inspector Indusmita Debata and block agriculture officer Dhiren Bhoi reached the spot and seized 90 bags of fertilisers.

When the officials raided another godown last week in the presence of the tehsildar, around 200 bags of 50 kg each DAP and potash fertiliser besides several chemicals, salt packets, empty bags, dust and other items were recovered. 

All the seized fertilisers were shifted to the nearest FCI godown and an investigation was launched into the matter and samples from the fertilisers sent to a laboratory for testing.  The incident has, meanwhile, sparked disgruntlement among the Barpali farmers who alleged that the incident took place due to negligence on part of the district administration. They further threatened of staging a protest if no action was taken in this regard. 

Karna Sahu, a farmer, said the department was apprised of the issue three months back but no action was taken.  “Not only fertilisers but we suspect even insecticides and paddy seeds supplied in Bargarh markets are fake. If the administration does nothing to curb the issue, it will not only affect us financially but also impact our crops,” he stressed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
three arrested Bargarh district fake fertiliser
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp