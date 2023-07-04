Three held for dealing in fake fertiliser in Bargarh

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Three persons were arrested on Sunday from Barpali in Bargarh district for their alleged involvement in manufacturing and selling spurious fertilisers in the area. The accused were identified as Lipan Barik and Samarendra Bariha of Tulundi within Barpali police limits and Khirasagar Sahu (40) of Budelpali in Bargarh.

The seized fake fertiliser bags | Express

Sources said on June 27, a fertiliser-laden pick-up truck which was on its way to Tulundi, lost balance near Kainsir village following which many fertiliser bags fell from the vehicle. Though locals reached the spot to help, the driver reportedly denied. Later another tractor came to the spot, loaded the fertilisers and left for Tulundi.

The driver’s actions, meanwhile, raised suspicion among the villagers. On following the vehicle, they found the driver dumping fertiliser bags at Tulundi village. Later on, getting information from the villagers, fertiliser inspector Indusmita Debata and block agriculture officer Dhiren Bhoi reached the spot and seized 90 bags of fertilisers.

When the officials raided another godown last week in the presence of the tehsildar, around 200 bags of 50 kg each DAP and potash fertiliser besides several chemicals, salt packets, empty bags, dust and other items were recovered.

All the seized fertilisers were shifted to the nearest FCI godown and an investigation was launched into the matter and samples from the fertilisers sent to a laboratory for testing. The incident has, meanwhile, sparked disgruntlement among the Barpali farmers who alleged that the incident took place due to negligence on part of the district administration. They further threatened of staging a protest if no action was taken in this regard.

Karna Sahu, a farmer, said the department was apprised of the issue three months back but no action was taken. “Not only fertilisers but we suspect even insecticides and paddy seeds supplied in Bargarh markets are fake. If the administration does nothing to curb the issue, it will not only affect us financially but also impact our crops,” he stressed.

