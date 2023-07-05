BJD’s Kalahandi unit marred by rivalry

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With elections less than a year away, the reorganisation of the Kalahandi district unit by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with continuance of the same president and working president who belong to rival groups, is likely to intensify factionalism. The introduction of the post of president in Assembly constituencies has also sparked resentment among the sitting MLAs.

Sources said the incumbent president, former minister Pushpendra Singh Deo and working president Dibya Shankar Mishra, who is also a former minister, are at loggerheads which has hampered the organisational activities of the party in the district. While Singh Deo has maintained a low profile ever since his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mishra’s influence has only grown in the organisation.

According to information, Singh Deo believes that he lost the Lok Sabha polls of 2019 due to internal sabotage by the rival faction headed by Mishra. So, the continuance of the two leaders in these key posts is likely to create a stalemate in the organisation. Though some senior district leaders wanted a change of either the president or the working president, their suggestions were overlooked.

Mishra was embroiled in the controversy over school teacher Mamita Meher’s murder though he was given a clean chit. Several senior leaders had then brought it to notice of the leadership that his appointment will create a bad image for the party. However, their views were not heeded, they alleged.

They also maintained that Singh Deo is against contesting in the Lok Sabha polls this time and wants to fight the Assembly election. However, Dharamgarh, his earlier Assembly seat now has a sitting MLA Moushadhi Bag. So it is less likely that a sitting MLA will be dropped to accommodate him. On the other hand, appointment of Assembly presidents has also sparked discontent among the MLAs. Sources said it will create parallel power centres in the constituencies.

BHUBANESWAR: With elections less than a year away, the reorganisation of the Kalahandi district unit by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with continuance of the same president and working president who belong to rival groups, is likely to intensify factionalism. The introduction of the post of president in Assembly constituencies has also sparked resentment among the sitting MLAs. Sources said the incumbent president, former minister Pushpendra Singh Deo and working president Dibya Shankar Mishra, who is also a former minister, are at loggerheads which has hampered the organisational activities of the party in the district. While Singh Deo has maintained a low profile ever since his defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mishra’s influence has only grown in the organisation. According to information, Singh Deo believes that he lost the Lok Sabha polls of 2019 due to internal sabotage by the rival faction headed by Mishra. So, the continuance of the two leaders in these key posts is likely to create a stalemate in the organisation. Though some senior district leaders wanted a change of either the president or the working president, their suggestions were overlooked.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mishra was embroiled in the controversy over school teacher Mamita Meher’s murder though he was given a clean chit. Several senior leaders had then brought it to notice of the leadership that his appointment will create a bad image for the party. However, their views were not heeded, they alleged. They also maintained that Singh Deo is against contesting in the Lok Sabha polls this time and wants to fight the Assembly election. However, Dharamgarh, his earlier Assembly seat now has a sitting MLA Moushadhi Bag. So it is less likely that a sitting MLA will be dropped to accommodate him. On the other hand, appointment of Assembly presidents has also sparked discontent among the MLAs. Sources said it will create parallel power centres in the constituencies.