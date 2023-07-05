CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for new OSWC building

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the new corporate office building of Odisha State Warehousing Corporation (OSWC) here on Monday.It will be built at a cost of `19.60 crore on the premises of its existing head office at Cuttack Road in Bhubaneswar.

Established in 1958, the state warehousing corporation has 68 warehouses with a total capacity of 5,21,400 tonne in 30 districts of the state. It mainly supports the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in scientific storage of food grains and other agriculture produce for proper distribution to the people within the state, said Cooperation minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak.

“Apart from FCI, the warehouses of the corporation are also utilised by Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED), Special Relief Commissioner, Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation (TDCC), Mecon Limited, fertiliser manufacturing companies and different government and private organisations for storage of their goods,” he said.

Nayak informed that the existing infrastructure available at OSWC head office is inadequate to meet the increasing demand of the corporation and expanding activities. The proposed corporate building will be four-storeyed with a built-up area of 33,405 square feet.

“The ground and first floor with a built-up area of 14,204 sq ft will be used for office purpose while the remaining two floors with built-up area of 19,197 sq ft will be rented out to provide additional income for the corporation. The new office will have all modern facilities,” he added.

The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) has been entrusted with the construction of this project. The construction of the project is targeted to be completed within 18 months.

The minister said profit-making corporation had applied for registration of 51 warehouses under the Warehouse Development Regulatory Authority of the Central government out of which 45 have been registered. Such registration will further enhance the business activities of the corporation, he added.

