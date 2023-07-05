Home States Odisha

CMC to buy 10 lakh saplings for Van Mahotsav week

The Forest dept will provide 75K saplings at Rs 1 each to CMC under Green Mahanadi Mission

Published: 05th July 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack Municipal Corporation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a bid to boost green cover across the Millennium City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) which is observing Van Mahotsav Week, has targeted to distribute five saplings to each family free of cost besides carrying out plantation works at parks, on the roadsides and other open spaces in the city.

For the purpose, the CMC has made a special budget to spend Rs 1.5 crore for plantation of at least 10 lakh saplings. However ironically, though the CMC has its own nursery for growing saplings, it now has to purchase them either from the Forest department or private nurseries due to the tardy pace of restoration of its central nursery.

The nursery, spread over 2.5 acre of land at Badambadi, was a prominent facility where different kinds of rare, valuable medicinal and other useful plant herbs and fruit and flower bearing trees were prepared and people were able to avail those saplings at reasonable prices, just by paying Rs 10 per each.

Instead of a business, it was a noble initiative by the civic body towards motivating people to go for planting by providing saplings at such cheap prices.Sources said majority of the saplings at the nursery were ravaged in cyclone Fani and the others destroyed during shifting of the facility from Badambadi to CDA-Sector-9 in February 2021 to facilitate construction of Netaji Bus Terminal.

During that time, the CMC had floated a tender which was awarded to a Bhubaneswar-based private agency for construction of a park and restoration of the central nursery over around 7 acre of land at the cost of Rs 2 crore with deadline to complete the park and restoration of the nursery within two months.

Though the restoration work wasn’t complete even after 16 months, under construction central nursery was hurriedly inaugurated on August 31, 2022.Meanwhile, though 10 months have already passed since inauguration of the central nursery, saplings are yet to be available.

Sources said  the Forest department will provide 75,000 saplings at Rs 1 each to CMC under Green Mahanadi Mission and the rest will be provided to the civic body at Rs 50 to Rs 60 per sapling.The civic body which earlier was providing saplings to people, has been purchasing saplings to observe Van Mahotsav for the last 3 years. CMC deputy commissioner Ajay Mohanty said step was being taken to prepare and make the saplings available from the next season.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Van Mahotsav Bhubaneswar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp