Congress offers vegetables to executive engineer as ‘bribe’ for canal work

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a unique protest against corruption, Congress activists led by the party’s Cuttack district president on Tuesday offered vegetables and clothes to an executive engineer to get the pending canal road work done at Khandaita panchayat in Cuttack Sadar block.

Cuttack district unit president of Congress Manas Choudhury along with other members of the party reached the office of the executive engineer, Prachi division, Pratap Chandra Choudhury and started questioning him on various issues and problems pertaining to the canal and canal road at Khandaita panchayat.

Alleging that the engineer was not willing to take up the pending project without percentage commission, the Congress activists offered him a bunch of vegetables and clothes to take up the work at the earliest. “Since the farmers and labourers who have been demanding immediate repair of the canal road are unable to offer percentage commission to the engineer in cash, they decided to give vegetables and clothes so that he takes up the work at the earliest,” said Choudhury.

The party activists reportedly made the executive engineer sit on his chair and accept their offerings to initiate the work. Though the latter pleaded innocence during the incident, he reportedly assured the protesters of fulfilling their demands within a week.

