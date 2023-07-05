Home States Odisha

Congress offers vegetables to executive engineer as ‘bribe’ for canal work

The party activists reportedly made the executive engineer sit on his chair and accept their offerings to initiate the work.

Published: 05th July 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Choudhury along with the Congress party members offering vegetables to the executive engineer I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a unique protest against corruption, Congress activists led by the party’s Cuttack district president on Tuesday offered vegetables and clothes to an executive engineer to get the pending canal road work done at Khandaita panchayat in Cuttack Sadar block.

Cuttack district unit president of Congress Manas Choudhury along with other members of the party reached the office of the executive engineer, Prachi division, Pratap Chandra Choudhury and started questioning him on various issues and problems pertaining to the canal and canal road at Khandaita panchayat.

Alleging that the engineer was not willing to take up the pending project without percentage commission, the Congress activists offered him a bunch of vegetables and clothes to take up the work at the earliest. “Since the farmers and labourers who have been demanding immediate repair of the canal road are unable to offer percentage commission to the engineer in cash, they decided to give vegetables and clothes so that he takes up the work at the earliest,” said Choudhury.

The party activists reportedly made the executive engineer sit on his chair and accept their offerings to initiate the work. Though the latter pleaded innocence during the incident, he reportedly assured the protesters of fulfilling their demands within a week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Cuttack canal road work
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp