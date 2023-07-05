Home States Odisha

Government school students stage protest, block road over teacher shortage in Odisha

Sources said there are many schools in the district which are grappling with teacher shortage.

Students of Government High School at Boriki in Kujang staging dharna | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Students of Government High School at Boriki in Kujang block staged demonstration and resorted to road blockade protesting shortage of teachers on Tuesday.The school reportedly has no Hindi and Sanskrit teachers. Besides, the posts of physical education teacher (PET) and clerk are also lying vacant. The school had a trained graduate teacher ( TGT) in Arts. But recently, he was deputed to another school. At least 138 students are enrolled in the high school.

On the day, the students squatted on Pankpal-Patapur road demanding immediate posting of teachers in the school. They also urged the administration to cancel the deputation of the Arts teacher.On being informed, block education officer of Kujang Pabitra Kumar Kar rushed to the agitation site. He held discussion with the students following which the protest was called off.

Sources said there are many schools in the district which are grappling with teacher shortage. The Government High School at Radhang in Raghunathpur block is being run by a single teacher who is also the in-charge headmaster.

Similarly, Kutamchandi Vidyapeeth, Odisso in Jagatsinghpur block has only a PET. Some teachers from nearby high schools are taking classes in Kutamchandi Vidyapeeth on deputation basis. The high school at Podaruna in Balikuda block is also being run by a single TGT teacher.

Contacted, district education officer Niranjan Behera said the administration had deputed teachers to the high schools which are reeling under vacancies. Steps are being taken to fill up the vacant teacher posts soon.

