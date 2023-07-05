Home States Odisha

Monsoon activities likely to reach normalcy by July 6 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Southwest monsoon that has remained subdued over the state till now, is most likely to become normal from July 6.Met officials informed that the cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal and its nearby areas now lies over west-central Bay of Bengal adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast.

Under its influence, rainfall has been recorded in many parts of south Odisha districts including Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati. The thunderstorm activities will also improve triggering heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of the state including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Puri, Khurda and Ganjam towards July 6.

This will also help southwest monsoon to become normal in the state. Notably, the state witnessed 31 per cent deficit rainfall in the first month of the current monsoon season.Met officials said the rain deficit has been recorded from June 1 to July 4. The state in this period recorded 171.7 mm rainfall against the normal average of 247.4 mm.

