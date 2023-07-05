Home States Odisha

Mother sells child for Rs 800, arrested with three others in Odisha

The incident came to the fore after the father of the child Mushu Murmu lodged an FIR with police.

Published: 05th July 2023 08:55 AM

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A woman was arrestd by Khunta police on Monday for allegedly selling off her nine-month-old child in collusion with a middleman in Mahulia village of Mayurbhanj district. Police has also arrested the middleman besides the two persons who reportedly bought the child.

The arrested include the child’s mother Karami Murmu (32), middleman Main Murmu (54)  besides two others Phulamani Marandi (48) and Akhil Marandi (52) of Dibyacharanpur within the same police limits, who bought the baby.

Sources said, Mushu who was working in a private company in Tamil Nadu, returned home a week back and found his nine month-old baby missing. When he asked his wife, she said the baby died due to poor health. But Mushu was not convinced and started searching for the child everywhere. Four days back, he convened a meeting in his village to ask his wife where the baby was but she did not respond.

With no option, he filed a complaint in Khunta police station on July 2. As investigation began, Karami admitted to have sold her baby to two persons at Rs  800 as she was unable to meet the needs of the family in absence of her husband. She also said middleman Main Murmu helped her strike the deal.

“I had to sell my baby due to poverty. My husband used to send money but that often came late. Unable to fend for the family’s daily needs, I sold my daughter a fortnight ago to Phulamani and Akhil,” Karami said.

When police questioned Phulamani, she said it was Karami who wanted to sell her daughter and she accepted the baby as she had no child of her own.“I fail to understand what compelled my wife to sell the baby. When I found her missing, I lodged a police complaint,” said Mushu.

IIC Lopamudra Nayak said basing on the complaint of Mushu, police arrested the mother Karami, middleman besides Phulamani and Akhil. They were produced in Udala SDJM Court and remanded in judicial custody as their bail was rejected. Police also rescued the child and handed her to her father.

